After 13 months of pandemic restrictions that shut down all regular meetings for the Monroe Garden Club, the ladies were more than ready to meet together and celebrate this glorious springtime!
MGC’s annual brunch and plant auction has long been a much beloved tradition for the club. Besides being just great fun, this important event raises funds to support the club’s projects.
When it had to be cancelled last April, there were many sad faces. That disappointment changed to eager anticipation this year!
This year the event began anew, and from all reports, it was a great success. Chairman for this event was Debbie Luffey, organizer and auctioneer extraordinaire! Once again supported by an amazing committee, Luffey and her crew prepared, encouraged, and ultimately pulled off an outstanding event.
Working together were committee members Margaret Barker, Nancy Bancroft, Amanda Barry, Kay Baughman, Mary Jane Bentley, Sharon Booth, Patsy Deal, Sheila Dickson, Kathy Duke, Debby Edgerton, Charvie Gordon, Nancy Guimbellot, Pam Hill, Kathy Hunt, Pam Laudenheimer Brenda Marsala, Johnette Mintz, Therese Nagem, Rhelda Nolan, Alise Oliver, Mandy Pruitt, Sally Rose and Stephanie Schaeffer.
With communications limited primarily to social media, telephones, and email, the committee had a challenge to keep every member informed and ready to bid.
Their strategy worked, as reports are that this year’s had more auction items (silent and live) than at any previous time. Gorgeous plants, amazing containers, informative gardening books, and even an antique bracelet featuring rose engravings meant that there was truly something for everyone!
The setting for the event was Bayou DeSiard Country Club. Over 100 ladies gathered at ten in the morning to enjoy being together again.
Greeting them was a glorious arrangement designed by Sheila Dickson and Nancy Bancroft. It featured a tower of stunning orchids, bougainvillea, and assorted spring blooms gathered in antique blue-and-white containers seated on a moss blanket in the foyer. The ladies enjoyed sipping libations, sharing news, enjoying a delicious brunch offering — and keeping their eyes on the bid sheets in the silent auction.
Things got even more exciting when the live auction began! Staghorn ferns and orchids, hanging baskets and prayer plants — everything sold! The ladies left with new plants and happy memories of a morning well-spent in supporting beautification.
