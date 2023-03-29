It is impossible to move through life without encountering challenges large and small. When the members of the Monroe Garden Club and their guests settled down to enjoy the club’s March program, most were unaware of the challenges that speaker Kathleen Pourciau and her family had endured. Pourciau’s slide-based program — “The Joys of Thyme in a Garden” — turned out to be a remarkable testament to the importance of faith, family, love, and nature.
In keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and the importance of the garden plants that are slowly beginning to emerge, decorations for the day featured an abundance of green and white. The twin French doors at the entrance of Bayou DeSiard Country Club were flanked by masses of deep green ferns. On each door were identical hanging bouquets of seasonal greenery and lovely assorted white blooms. The bouquets were held in moss-covered hanging “vases” attached to the doors with gauzy, deep green ribbons.
When the ladies stepped inside the foyer, a beautiful mass arrangement greeted them together with a framed copy of a familiar Irish Blessing. The floral design included beautiful blooms in white and shades of lime, with — of course — Belles of Ireland dominating. All were held in a magnificent vase in gold tones that stood proudly on a crystal map of Ireland.
The hostess committee ladies carried their “Luck of the Irish” theme forward to the Great Hall where a number of tiny arrangements tempted everyone to take a closer look. The table was covered with a beautifully crocheted heirloom cloth. Atop sat a variety of exquisite china teapots and teacups, each serving as a vase for an herb. Seated above these on a dark wooden base were petite crystal vases holding snowdrops and seasonal greenery. Centered on this second tier and standing above all was a large crystal vase holding ivy, pussywillow, lime mums, and Belles of Ireland.
After the ladies enjoyed the floral arrangements, they enjoyed visiting while enjoying brunch. The menu for the day included a delicious creamed chicken on biscuits, fresh fruit medley, and a warm apple crumble.
Following a brief business meeting conducted by MGC president Linda Taylor, MGC VP Darline Smith introduced the morning’s program.
She began her introduction by reminding the ladies that this would be the final program for 2022-2023 since April will be the annual plant auction and May will be the Spring Luncheon to close out this club year. “I really believe that we have saved the best for last,” Smith said. She then invited Kathleen Pourciau to speak.
Pourciau’s presentation, together with lovely slides to illustrate her points, combined solid raised bed gardening methods with stories from her own personal journey toward the healing solace of her garden. That garden was the result of her own struggle with Covid-19.
During her recovery, Kathleen said that she languished on her daybed, staring at the broad green space that was her yard. “I saw a flower bed that I decided had defeated me,” she explained. Looking at that blank yard space inspired her to consider taking that space and making a flower and vegetable garden there. She decided to create a raised bed kitchen garden, even though she had never even used power tools before.
“My daughter, Bonnie Kate, took great care of me,” Kathleen said. “She had been shot in a movie theatre in the Aurora, Colorado, massacre, that shattered her knee. Even so, she helped build the raised bed boxes using materials from a display her dad, Trace, had made years before.” The Pourciau family had also faced other crises — including cancer suffered by several family members — so Kathleen was in need of a “soul lifter”. “The quiet and peace in the garden helped me feel close to God,” she told the group. “Now I stay outside all that I can! You should, too!”
Not content to create just her own garden oasis, Kathleen looked for other ways to share what she had experienced. At the suggestion of Bonnie Kate’s husband, Kathleen took a class and — to her great surprise — became a businesswoman. She started This Thyme Gardens, a company that creates custom raised bed kitchen gardens that they design and install for their clients.
“It all started on that daybed, wondering ‘What if?’” said Kathleen. “We should all make a tiny corner of our world more beautiful, and more productive.”
Co-chairing the March Hostess Committee were Debora Colvin and Mary Linda McCann.
These ladies and their committee outdid themselves, creating arrangements that set the perfect tone for the meeting.
Committee members ably assisting Colvin and McCann included Jennifer Andrews, Nicole Barron, Judy Bennett, Margaret Brock, Joan Carr, Donna Cook, Vici French, Jana Graves, Judy Haddad, Lisa Hanna, Nancy Hemrick, Kerri James, Kerry Kilpatrick, Susan Lowery, Laura Marchelos, Cindy McKinney, Rhonda Miller, Johnette Mintz, Sue Nicholson, Barbara Trascher, and Janet White.
