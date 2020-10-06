Strauss Theatre Center at Kiroli Park present the Tony Award winning musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” on Oct. 15-17 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Kiroli Park Bandstand stage in West Monroe.
For the production, Strauss partnered with Kiroli Park to present the theatre’s first live event this season.
The “Million Dollar Quartet” musical features four young performers–Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley who found themselves at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, and proceeded to record a legendary jam album. “Million Dollar Quartet” recounts that single night with the meaningful and humorous story of five men’s journeys through the music business.
Local artist Josh Madden directed “Million Dollar Quartet.” The case includes Joel Jordan as Carl Perkins, Asa Stone as Elvis, Mason Howard as Johnny Cash, Stephen Paul Smith as Jerry Lee Lewis, Scott Stone as Sam Philips, Bill Boles as Brother Jay, and Mike Martinez as Fluke.
Tickets are available online at StraussTC.com or by telephone at (318) 323-6681.
