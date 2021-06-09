The 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition will be held Thursday, June 17 until the final reveal of the next Miss Louisiana on Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre.
Some 30 candidates from all over the state will be vying for the title of Miss Louisiana.
“Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons has done a wonderful job representing the state and representing our organization,” said Dewana Little, Executive Director. “She stepped into this job during a very dark time in our world’s history, but Courtney has brought light to all those she has encountered. She is a wonderful young lady who will do great things.”
Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday.
This year’s show will feature Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, the Miss Louisiana Band & Dancers, Miss Louisiana 2007, Amanda Joseph May, Miss Louisiana 2011, Hope Fruge’, Miss Louisiana 2013, Jaden Hubbard, Miss Louisiana 2015, April Aran, and Miss Louisiana 2019 Meagan Crews. Ed Walsh and Melissa Whitworth will be our emcees, with special guests, Miss Louisiana 2007, Amanda May and Miss Louisiana 2011, Hope Fruge. Also featured will be the 30 candidates and Fleur de Lis Princesses.
The Miss Louisiana Organization has a volunteer-based Board of Directors that works to share the accomplishments of the 30 candidates and provide scholarships to further their education.
The Miss Louisiana Organization plans to award over $60,000 in cash scholarships this year, with over $500,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships made available. The Miss Louisiana Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, the number one provider of scholarships for women in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.