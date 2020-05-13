The Miss America Organization announced that for the health and safety of candidates, families, and volunteers, the 2020 Miss America Competition will be postponed.
In keeping with their announcement, the Miss Louisiana and Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen Competition slated for June 2020 in Monroe will also be postponed until 2021.
“Our commitment to providing the best possible scholarships, experiences and opportunities to the young ladies who compete has not changed. Over the next year we will continue to educate the public on the impact that our candidates from across the state have on their local communities through volunteerism and service, and we will celebrate their accomplishments.” said Dewana Little, Miss Louisiana Executive Director.
The Miss Louisiana Organization awarded $62,500 in cash scholarships and made available over $500,000 in in-kind scholarships in 2019.
Info: misslouisiana.org
