The 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition will be held Thursday, June 17–Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre.
Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday.
This year’s show will feature Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, the Miss Louisiana Band & Dancers, Miss Louisiana 2007, Amanda Joseph May, Miss Louisiana 2011, Hope Fruge’, Miss Louisiana 2013, Jaden Hubbard, Miss Louisiana 2015, April Aran, and Miss Louisiana 2019 Meagan Crews.
Ed Walsh and Melissa Whitworth will be the emcees, with special guests, Miss Louisiana 2007, Amanda May and Miss Louisiana 2011, Hope Fruge’. Also featured will be the 30 candidates and Fleur de Lis Princesses.
“Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons has done a wonderful job representing the state and representing our organization. She stepped into this job during a very dark time in our world’s history, but Courtney has brought light to all those she has encountered. She is a wonderful young lady who will do great things.” Dewana Little, Executive Director.
The Miss Louisiana Organization has a volunteer-based Board of Directors that works to share the accomplishments of the 30 candidates and provide scholarships to further their education.
The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $60,000 in cash scholarships this year, with over $500,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships made available. The Miss Louisiana Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, the number one provider of scholarships for women in the world.
ULM participants
The University of Louisiana Monroe is well represented in the 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition. Six current students and two 2020 alumnae are vying for the title this week at the Jack Howard Theatre.
ULM students participating include Kennedy Boston-Woods, Allison Newton, Ambria Terrell, Carmin Velasquez, Monica Whitman, Laura Willis, and alumnae Asja Jordan and Julia Williams.
For the 16th year, the university is hosting the contestants, who live on campus while participating in Miss Louisiana.
“It is a longtime tradition for the Miss Louisiana contestants to stay at ULM during competition week. We missed having them last year and welcome them all,” said Lisa Miller, Vice President of Enrollment and University Relations. “The Miss Louisiana Organization provides scholarships to so many contestants, which shows its commitment to education. ULM is proud to be a sponsor.”
Katie Redman is the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Outstanding Teen and competed in the Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen Competition on June 13. She placed first runner up and received the Children’s Miracle Network Children’s Miracle Maker Award for raising more than $7,000 for CMN hospitals.
The preliminaries are Thursday (today), June 17 and Friday, June 18. The finals are on Saturday, June 19 and will be shown locally on KAQY TV 11.
Live stream for the preliminaries and finals is at https://bit.ly/3zCm9uv.
