Military Officers Association of America, Louisiana Council of Chapters are accepting applications for the Lt. Col. Marvin T. Stewart Memorial Scholarship Award.
The scholarship is $1,500. Recipient must be a graduating senior who will enroll as a full-time college student in the upcoming fall semester. Selection criteria is based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership qualities, school and community service and personal initiative. Applicants who enroll in a Senior ROTC program (any service) will receive preference in consideration during the selection process.
Deadline is April 15th.
For more information, email griffithgrp@hotmail.com, or call (337) 208-8742.
