The Union Arts Council recently announced Vitus Shell will juror its ninth annual Competitive Art Exhibition on March 27 in Farmerville.
Shell is a mixed-media collage painter born in Monroe, where he lives and works. He is a visiting assistant professor of art at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. The UAC exhibition will feature entries from Union Parish adult and youth artists, and will be held in the Dance Studio of Union Parish, 301 N. Lafayette Street, Farmerville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shell earned a BFA from Memphis College of Art in 2000 and an MFA from the University of Mississippi in 2008. Currently, he is working on a group show at the Masur Museum in Monroe, titled “The South Got Something to Say.” Shell painted a mural for the National Civil Rights Museum’s NBA Pioneers exhibit, was commissioned for public art by the Memphis UrbanArt Commission, and has participated in notable exhibits across the country.
