Monroe attorney Wendy E.W. Giovingo was one of five people joining the Louisiana Bar Foundation’s 2020-2021 Board.
Other new board members included H. Minor Pipes III, New Orleans; Maggie T. Simar, St. Martinville; Shayna L. Sonnier, Lake Charles; and Hon. Ray S. Steib, Jr., Gretna. Harry J. (Skip) Philips, Jr. of Baton Rouge, will serve as the 2020-21 president of Louisiana Bar Foundation. Other officers are Vice President Christopher K. Ralston of New Orleans; Treasurer Alan G. Brackett of New Orleans; and Secretary Deidre Deculus Robert of Baton Rouge.
Other members of the 2020-21 board of directors include: Amanda W. Barnett, Alexandria; Patricia Bonneau, Mandeville; Charles “Chuck” Bourque, Jr., Houma; Hon. Guy E. Bradberry, Lake Charles; Hon. John C. Davidson, Alexandria; Edmund J. Giering IV, Baton Rouge; Eugene G. Gouaux, Jr., Lockport; Karleen J. Green, Baton Rouge; Camille Jackson, Alexandria; Julie M. Lafargue, New Orleans; Alainna R. Mire, Alexandria; John C. Nickelson, Shreveport; David E. Verlander III, Monroe; and Zebulon M. Winstead, Alexandria.
