The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the NELA Young Professionals, BayouLife Magazine, Origin Bank, Thomas & Farr and Reeves, Coon & Funderburg recently recognized 57 regional young professionals at the Top 20 Under 40 celebration.
Recognized as the 2021 Top 20-Under 40 for their outstanding accomplishments professionally, personally and for their work in community service were: Joseph Beard, Account Executive, Home Lending Division, JPMorgan Chase; Reggie Carroll Jr, Vice President, Guaranty Bank & Trust of Delhi; Bryan Creekmore, Attorney, Campbell and House; Sarah Mouton Floyd, Dream Home Specialist, St. Jude’s Research Hospital; Maggie Generoso, Teacher, Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society President, Monroe City Schools; Kelli Green, Vice President/Marketing & Member Engagement, Centric Federal Credit Union; K’Shana Hall-Davis, Social Service Counselor, HSA Office of Prevention & Wellness; Susie Lefebvre, Owner, Sit, Stay, and Play; Desmund Lighten, Entrepreneur, Fit4Life; David Loyless, H2 Project Manager, Drax; Jon McCartney, General Manager, 318 Construction; Mary McDaniels, Branch Manager-Vice President, Chase; Brittany McNamara, Digital Marketing Specialist, KTVE/KARD; Tyler Neal, HR Business Partner 2, St. Francis Medical Center; Dr. Laura Petty, Medical Doctor, The Woman’s Clinic; Lincoln Powell, Jr, Family Therapist, The Center for Children & Families; Richard Royal, Senior Portfolio Review Specialist, Business Alliance Financial Services; Patience Talley, Director of Community Centers, City of Monroe; Tiffany Terra, Nurse Practitioner, Geaux Family Health; Jared Walker, Executive Vice President, InterMountain Renovations.
Also nominated for the award were: Jessica Brady, ULM; Jaela Casey, Casey Academy; Randy Diffy, Coast Professional; Marilyn Dorris, IBM; Erin Etheridge, Homefinity; DJ Fortenberry, City of Monroe; Taylor Gaines, High Klass Hair; Chris Hall, Easter Seals Louisiana; Kacie Hobson, MedCamps of Louisiana; Gary “Scooter” Howell, Parish Purchase; Dr. Luke Hunter, The Foot & Ankle Clinic; Billy Joiner, Centric Federal Credit Union; Landon Joiner, Cross Keys Bank; Brittany Liner, Origin Bank; Ryan Lloyd, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney; Kristen Mardis, Monroe City Schools; Michelli Martin, City of Monroe; Wade Matthews, Cross Keys Bank; Alexis McKnight, Alexis McKnight Wellness Spa; Christopher McNeal, JPMorgan Chase; Melanie Moffett, Centric Federal Credit Union; Lena Ormond, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors; Janssen Peck, Sleepy Hollow Furniture; Dominique Penton, Law Firm of Eddie Clark; Hank Pipes, Guaranty Bank; Gregory Pritchard, Green Qube; Tiffany Rigal, Blooming Potential; Meghan Risinger, City of Monroe; Anna Little Robinson, Small Cakes; Anne Marie Sisk, ULM; Dawn Stanfield, Ouachita Parish School System; Jacob Stephens, City of West Monroe Fire Department; Jessica Tico, Goodwill; Desirae Trappey, Desirae Gooding Photography; Nicholas Trappey, Pelican Wealth Management; Lorenzo Treadway, Pelican Wealth Management; Matthew Wilson, City of West Monroe.
