The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals, BayouLife Magazine, Origin Bank and JPMorgan Chase recognized 54 regional young professionals at the Top 20-Under 40 celebration.
Recognized as the 2020 Top 20-Under 40 for their outstanding accomplishments professionally, personally and for their work in community service were DJ Banks, Financial Advisor, Wells Fargo Advisors; Senator Stewart Cathey, Louisiana State Senate District 33; Sara Dickerson, Maternal Child Health Coordinator, Bureau of Family Health; Quentin Durr, Business Development VP, Origin Bank; Katherine Flowers, Assistant Principal, Lexington Elementary; Kirsten Gladen, Regional Manager, Catholic Charities of North Louisiana; Jeff Jopling, Director of Operations; Coast Professional; Hannah Livingston, Regional Representative Northeast North Central Louisiana, US Senator Kennedy’s Office; Wesley Martin, Executive VP and Chief Lending Officer, Bank of Oak Ridge; Ashley Mayo, RN Supervisor, Ochsner Hospital; Brady Middleton, Director of Business Development, Ascent Health; Joshua Mitchell, Executive Director, Louisiana Catalyst; Jason Morgan, Fatherhood Program Coordinator; Life Choice of NCLA; Kersten Puechner, General Manager, Pecanland Mall; Becky Pullin, Director of Finance, Drax; Dr. Daniel Raymond, D.D.S., NELA Dental; Angie Sturdivant, City Attorney, City of Monroe; DeRon Talley, Director of Marketing and Communications, LSBDC; Dr. Verlencia Jordan Tarvin, Pharmacist, Walmart Pharmacy; and Gail Wilson, Application Developer, IBM.
Also nominated for the award were: Jerrica Bennett, Discover Monroe-West Monroe; Michael Carr, JPMorgan Chase; Taurin Collins, Stephens Media Group; Frank De La O, IBM; Sreerag Devadas, IBM; Dorea Flintroy, Monroe Airport; DJ Fortenberry, City of Monroe; Carolyn Goodin, Carolyn’s Dance Land; Jessica Hale, Faulk & Foster; Chris Hall, Easter Seals Louisiana; Jennifer Harris, Madison James Foster Elementary; Justin Higdon, Origin Bank; Lane Hodnett, Self Employed Musician; Luke Hodnett, CenturyLink; Taylor Varner Hoffman, Cross Keys Bank; Kandice Hunter, St. Francis Medical Center; Latonya Kimble, JPMorgan Chase; Brennan Manning, Manning Law Firm; Montrell Marshall, Carroll Jr. High School; Jamie Mayes, Jamie Mayes Educational Consulting; India McCoy, CF Real Estate; Alex McMorris, Century Next Bank; Brittany McNamara, KTVE/KARD; LaTeria Moses, Enterprise Holdings; Trey Norred, Norred Fire Systems; Lateef Odeyemi, Parkway Pharmacy; Crystal Rogers, Community Rehab Center; Jason Schevchuk, Audibel The Hearing Center; Mark Sisk, Re/Max Premier Realty; Carlie Taylor; Behavioral Management & Addictive Disorders; Taylor White, Lee Jr. High School: Christal Winfield, Regal Events & Designs; Chelsea Wyatt, Universal Rehab Center.
