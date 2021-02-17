The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently began a nationwide search for its next president and chief executive officer in light of current president Sue Nicholson's decision to retire in May.
The chamber will be accepting resumes from qualified applicants through March 10 and anticipates announcing the new CEO by mid-April.
The incoming president & CEO will replace current Chamber leader Sue Nicholson, who led the organization starting in 2005. Nicholson will remain on staff through May 31 to assist with the transition.
“The Chamber Executive Committee organized a diverse group of individuals to serve on the Selection Committee,” said John Landry, Chamber Board of Directors Chairman. “We are pleased that Sue will remain on staff while we conduct our search for a new leader who will help us continue to develop new initiatives and partnerships with business leaders and community organizations.”
The Chamber works to promote and strengthen the community by building prosperity through a healthy economy and a strong business sector. This is an outstanding opportunity for a chamber of commerce, economic development or private-sector executive to lead and expand an organization committed to the success of the Ouachita Parish region. The Chamber President and CEO is the key representative and advocate for business owners and employers in the parish.
The Monroe Chamber enjoys strong member relations and an excellent reputation with key organizations in the area, region and state, along with strong fiscal results. The President & CEO will inherit a dedicated Chamber staff and a committed Board of Directors. The President provides strategic direction, vision, and management for the programs and personnel of the Monroe Chamber. Candidates should demonstrate expertise in strategic planning, member sales and services, program management, economic development, public policy, nonprofit governance and operations, finance and accounting, public speaking, and fundraising.
Those who are interested in learning more about the Monroe Chamber and the responsibilities of the President and CEO and would like to apply for the position should visit monroechamber.org. Resumes may be emailed to presidentsearch@monroe.org.
Anyone with questions should contact Express Employment at 318-537-9399 or at 1140 Oliver Road in Monroe.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.