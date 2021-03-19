Monroe City School Board member Betty Ward-Cooper was recently recognized for exceeding the in-service training requirements of people serving as elected school board members in Louisiana.
Cooper received her certificate of merit in the Louisiana School Boards Association's certified board member program on March 7.
“Our School Board members need training,” Cooper said. “It's a God-given role to serve. If I was recognized, it's the expectations of those who put me there that deserve the recognition: God, my constituents, and my fellow board members.”
She received the certificate after voluntarily completing more than 20 continuing learning units in workshops, seminars and conventions.
Concerning the material she learned in the learning units, Cooper said, “We learned about the role of the board and the role of superintendent, how our role as board members is to oversee policy and budgets.”
“We hired the superintendent, he's our subordinate, and if we get in trouble, we'll be called to the table, not the superintendent,” Cooper said. “Everyone needs to know their role, whether that's the board or the superintendent. A school board must oversee policy and budgets. You also have to understand the difference between state law and policy because the law supersedes policy. We have to ensure our policies match state law. Our role is governance.”
