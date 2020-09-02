Monroe Garden Club 2020-2021 President, Johnette Mintz, recently released plans for the organization’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to club members and postings on the club’s social media page, Mintz outlined plans that were developed by the club’s executive committee and approved by the board. Members of the 2020-2021 Board of Directors serving with Mintz are Linda Taylor, president-elect; Debora Colvin, 1st vice president; Carolyn Gates, 2nd vice president; Brenda Adams, secretary; Anne Lockhart, Treasurer; Mary Sue Jacka, assistant treasurer; Cindy Price, parliamentarian; and members-at-large Mary Ann Dunn and Wendy Napoli.
MGC will suspend all monthly meetings for club year 2020-2021 until April 13, 2021. At that time, members and guests will gather for the club’s annual plant auction and brunch. There will be a final club meeting in May 2021 to close out this most unusual club year. Details for both of these meetings will be provided at a future date. Club members will not receive a new yearbook for the current year, nor will members in good standing be required to pay dues until March 31, 2021.
In the meantime, members will receive periodic links throughout the coming months on topics pertaining to MGC’s objectives of gardening, conservation, and beautification. In addition, working committees will continue moving club projects forward in small groups of ten or less where possible.
Mintz also announced that MGC will be undertaking a new project this year, “The Monroe Historic Corridor Project.” She invited any members interested in being part of this new project to contact her. Planning will begin in early September. The historic corridor extends along the Ouachita River on the east side from MGC’s oleander plantings on Riverside Drive to the Masur Museum on South Grand.
MGC recently welcomed several new members: Nancy Abrams, Connie Chelette, Penny Hakim, Johnnie Hogan, Susie Husted, Kerri James, Amanda Wooten, Donna Luse, Nancy Lowery, Vada Montgomery, Deborah Pritchard, Margaret Pruitt, and Lloyd Smith.
