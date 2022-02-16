The Monroe Garden Club adopted a new project in June 2021, the MGC Local Beautification Grants Program, in keeping with the Club’s mission to further interests in gardening, beautification, and conservation. As a result of this project, several local groups have been awarded grants.
“Monroe Garden Club historically supports local beautification and conservation efforts,” according to MGC President Johnette Mintz. “As times have changed, MGC has found it necessary to provide a readily accessible, easily available vehicle to deliver this support. As a result, the Local Grant Program was created.”
This new project is designed to provide mini-grants to both promote and enable local conservation and beautification efforts. Funding for the grants comes from a variety of program and fundraising efforts undertaken by the Club.
This inaugural year for the program was quite the success! Six applications were funded, representing 67% of the applications received. Because of the “mini-grant” nature of the grants, awards were limited to $1,000 each. Based on the participation during this first year, there is evidence that program will grow. It is hoped that as the program grows, the $1,000 limit can be revised upward.
Six 2022 MGC mini-grants were awarded to the following organizations:
Holistic Vibes: This is part of the Mayor of Monroe’s Health Initiative to provide live plants throughout the community. The group plans to use the grant to provide free plants to people on Earth Day 2022.
Kiroli Foundation: This local 501(c)3 will use its grant funds to enhance landscaping featuring seasonal plants at the Kiroli Road roundabout on Arkansas Road.
Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum: The museum will use grant funds as part of its STEAM educational programing. The focus of these programs will be teaching youngsters to do their part in conservation, sustainability, and protecting the Earth.
Ouachita Business Alliance: The Beautification sub-committee of OBA will use its grant to create wildflower seed plots on two by-way corridors in Ouachita Parish.
Ouachita Council on Aging: This agency plans to use these grant funds to promote water conservation at the Carolyn Rose Strauss Senior Center in Monroe.
St. Frederick High School Horticulture Club: This club plans to install two flower beds at the front entrance to their gymnasium. Based on the club’s research, their beds will feature native or non-invasive perennials surrounded by annuals.
When congratulating the awardees, Mintz encouraged those whose projects were not chosen to consider reapplying in the coming year. She said that those unfunded projects were very resourceful, and that MGC hopes that they will be resubmitted. “Monroe Garden Club is pleased to be a shareholder in all efforts to make our community the best that it can be,” Mintz said.
Co-Chairing the MGC Local Beautification Grants Committee were Jennifer Haneline and Linda Taylor. Serving with them were committee members Debora Colvin, Gin Heflin, Jo McDonald, Rhonda Miller, Wendy Napoli, Lillian Paxton, Mary Riser, Jada Taylor, Michelle Turrentine, and Ashley West.
