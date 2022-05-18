More than 200 members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered recently for their annual May luncheon and final event of club year 2021-2022. This was the largest gathering for this event in a number of years because of the pandemic’s impact. Everyone was all smiles as they entered Bayou DeSiard Country Club, anticipating a memorable occasion. They were not disappointed.
Greeting the ladies in the foyer was a stunning arrangement that gave clues to what lay ahead. A tall clear vase held a beautiful assortment of greenery playing a supporting role to white roses and white hydrangea. Many ladies did a double-take when they looked more closely at the vase. After all, it is not every day that one sees dozens of green Brussels sprouts submerged in water to support stemmed flowers! From that moment, each knew that the luncheon decorations were going to be anything by predictable.
The ladies made their way to the dining room, passing through the Club’s great hall. Centered there on a round table skirted with white linen appeared additional clues. A large center arrangement featured Belles of Ireland and mixed greenery gathered in an oversized cylindrical vase — which held even more Brussels sprouts!
Surrounding this was a ceramic serving tureen fashioned after a cabbage; a charming moss-covered bunny; and a ceramic bowl containing a variety of lettuces with three peonies in bud peeping through. Completing the green and white color scheme was a vase hidden by cabbage leaves holding white hydrangea and white tulips.
Attendees admired the lovely individual arrangements centering each one. Here again the décor utilized clever combinations of green vegetables and delicate white flowers. Even arrangements on the fireplace mantle carried out the creative, Spring-inspired theme!
A style show began featuring MGC members as models and showcasing eye-catching clothing from three trendy West Monroe boutiques — Sadie C’s, The Nude Nomad, and Eleven 26. As the ladies enjoyed the show, they sampled a lovely menu featuring fresh fruit salad as the starter, followed by delicious chicken crepes and steamed broccoli. The showstopper, however, was Peach Supreme Pie, a Bayou DeSiard Country Club classic that was revived for the occasion.
There were several highlights during the luncheon. Sixteen new members were introduced: Jenifer Andrews, Billie Auttonberry, Judy Bennett, Katherine Bodron, Cheryl Carr, Ellen Danna, Maggie Derry, Annie Greco, Lisa Hanna, Rebekah Lawrence, Kimberly Lolley, Lindsey C. Lowe, Cindy McKinney, Judy Moore, Teresa Shelton, and Janet White.
After the new members were welcomed, the retiring MGC Executive Board under the leadership of 2020-2022 president Johnette Mintz was thanked for their commitment to keeping the club viable during the pandemic. Mintz received a glazed concrete bowl set as a token of the Club’s appreciation.
The officers for 2022-2023 were installed by LaVerne Bodron, assisted by Carolyn Dolecheck.
Accepting their new roles were Linda Taylor, president; June Poole, president-elect; Darline Smith, 1st VP; Annetta Hill, 2nd VP; Paula Walker, secretary; Sallie Sutherland, treasurer; and Sally Rose, assistant treasurer.
Occasions such as this one require both significant planning and a great deal of volunteer effort to carry off. Tasked to serve as co-chairmen for the luncheon were Mary Sue Jacka and Babs Oakley. Working with them were Margaret Brock, Carolyn Dolecheck, Janice Eason, Patti Fuller, Penny Hakim, Pam Hansen, Buff Harvey, Linda Hobson, Joy Loomis, Donna Luse, Mary Linda McCann, Vada Montgomery, Janet Phillips, Kathy Pippen, Margaret Pruitt, Susan Robinson, Vicki Robinson, Cindy Rogers, Gayle Shepard, I.V. Tanguis, and Pat White.
The Monroe Garden Club will begin its 2022-2023 club year in September. Until then, members will enjoy the summer break tending to their own gardens and thinking of even more ways to beautify the community next year.
