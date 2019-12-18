There is just something special about the holidays that close out the old year and welcome the new! This is the time when families, friends, and — yes — even organizations pause to consider the passage of time and to celebrate this special portion of our calendar year.
Members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered at Bayou DeSiard Country Club last week to enjoy one another’s company, admire the MGC Christmas Decorating Committee’s handiwork in a variety of decorations throughout BDCC, and to find inspiration for their own holiday tables from a series of breathtaking tablescapes designed for the occasion by MGC members.
Each year MGC decorates BDCC from top to toe with gorgeous materials from which they create stunning seasonal designs. The twin French doors at the Club’s entry set the theme for the interior decorations through the identical wreaths bedecking each. Understated and elegant, the monochromatic wreaths showcased variations on the colors silver and gold. Large globe-shaped ornaments were nestled in seasonal foliage that had been painted silver. To each side of the main doors stood identical urns. Each urn was filled with magnolia leaves out from which sprang beautiful branches reminiscent of birch trees. Each branch was wrapped in white mini-lights that added a little twinkle to the scene. Seen among the magnolia leaves were more of the globe-shaped ornaments.
Once inside, the beauty hinted at the entry took on a larger expression. Again branches and cloth of gold were highlighted by white mini-lights. Two rustic reindeer stood guard over this magical forest, wearing collars of gold and silver ribbons with ornaments. Once again, magnolia leaves sprayed silver and gold helped to anchor the wintry scene.
The great hall with its sparkling chandeliers provided the perfect setting for rows of trees, all covered in white mini-lights. Toward the end of the expanse stand reindeer, also bedecked in all white lights.
As the members entered the ballroom, they were greeted by creative tablescapes designed by the MGC Zoo Committee; the MGC Recycling Committee; sisters Lana Forte and Lori Ray; Mary Sue Jacka; Carolyn Gates, Linda Taylor, Jan Clay, and Emily Rash; Janice Eason, Rosemary Ewing, Janet Phillips, and Kay Prince; and Darline Smith and Cindy Rogers. The ladies brought forth their finest china and crystal — much of it seasonal in design — and then created centerpieces that ranged from whimsical (showcasing a Louisiana Christmas with gumbo bowls, alligator spoons, and the classic children’s book, The Cajun Night Before Christmas) to black tie (featuring an antique silver epergne overflowing with fresh blooms in red and white).
The ladies enjoyed celebrating together, catching their collective breaths for a little while during this otherwise extremely busy time of the year. A delicious selection of light hors d’oeuvres plus chilled wine and holiday “slushies” added to the enjoyment of the celebration.
The MGC Executive Board served as co-chairs for the decorations and the lovely occasion. Working with them were MGC members Fran Beach, Alice Connelly, Lala Funderburg, Buff Harvey, Vickie Krutzer, Mary Linda McCann, Alise Oliver, Nancy Shlosman, Diane Smith, Helen Vanderhoven, Diane Wagley, and Paula Walker.
