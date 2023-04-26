Monroe Garden Club members and their guests gathered on a beautiful spring day in April with a single goal in mind — to snag gorgeous plants and garden memorabilia through the friendly competition of a silent and a live auction! Bayou DeSiard Country Club’s ballroom provided the backdrop for countless tables of tempting silent auction items. The Club’s main dining room showcased nearly two dozen glorious plants, pots, yard art, and several surprises just waiting to be claimed by lucky bidders.

