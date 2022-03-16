Members of the Monroe Garden Club enjoyed their regular March meeting at Bayou DeSiard Country Club recently. From all reports, the crowd was the largest gathered for a meeting since before the pandemic. The ladies were delighted to be out and about!
Greeting the members in Bayou Desiard’s great hall was a beautiful arrangement illustrating the elegance — and versatility — of simplicity. A variety of glass vases in various shapes held single blooms or small collections of greenery — bamboo, fern, philodendron, leaves, and blooming forsythia. These reflected Ichibana, a type of Japanese floral design that incorporates blossoms, branches, leaves, and stems into elegant arrangements — the topic of the MGC program for the day.
Following a light brunch (featuring spinach quiche and petite biscuits) and spending a little social time together, members attended a brief business meeting conducted by MGC president, Johnette Mintz. Mintz reported that the club is busily wrapping up yet another unusual year because of the onset of COVID. Chairman Debbie Luffey and her auction committee are finalizing plans for the club’s largest fundraiser, the annual April plant auction. The final event of the club year, the Annual Spring Luncheon, will be held in May. At that luncheon, new officers will be installed and new committee memberships assigned before the members take a short break over the summer.
The morning program was presented by Gregory Hudgins, an outstanding floral designer well-known in the region and owner of The Southern Flower Exchange in West Monroe. Hudgins demonstrated three different techniques to use when creating arrangements of cut flowers without using “floral oasis”. Hudgins explained that this product has become very difficult to obtain because of the cellulose necessary to make the oasis. Fortunately, the Japanese floral design method Ikebana provides a way to create a beautiful arrangement in a minimalist fashion that avoids the use of oasis.
Co-chairing the hostess committee for the March meeting were Donna Cook and Mary Rabb. Serving ably with them were Travis Breard, Dianne Brown, Pat Cascio, Linda Clark, Jan Clay, Jane Conrad, Linda Dorries, Carolyn Gates, Charlotte Milonski, Kerstin Pohlman, Emily Rash, and Mary Frances Young.
