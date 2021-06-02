On a cold, rainy morning in early May, approximately 100 members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered for their annual spring luncheon – an event that was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. This year, though their numbers were restricted to the first 100 members who requested one of the 100 reservations available at Bayou DeSiard Country Club for their gathering, those lucky ladies who could attend thoroughly enjoyed themselves!
Greeting the ladies when they entered was a lovely arrangement of fresh spring flowers held in a classic blue-and-white porcelain vase.
Surrounding it were a variety of blue-and-white vases, each striking in its own right. MGC member Charlotte Milonski did the arranging. As they entered the dining room, they spied tables skirted in white linen each centered with a small blue-and-white porcelain vase holding a mini-arrangement of identical flowers. For the incoming Executive Committee, each of their places was marked by a blue-and-white porcelain vase holding a lovely orchid.
Hostesses for the lovely occasion donned blue-and-white outfits of their own topped by adorable Asian-inspired aprons also in blue-and-white. Chairing the hostess committee were Darline Smith and Cindy Rogers.
Serving with them were Charlotte Milonski, Allison Wilkes, Janice Eason, Gretchen Dean, Fran Beach, Carolyn Gates, Mary Linda McCann, Debbie Sawyer, and Gretchen Dean.
The ladies enjoyed a “perfect ladies’ lunch menu” that featured a mixed green salad with a light dressing, delicate chicken crepes, and everyone’s favorite — key lime pie. While enjoying their meal, the group listened the music of Rod Allen Payne, always a rewarding entertainer much loved in the region.
The business of the day included thanking the 2020-2021 officers not only for their leadership during the difficult challenges brought about by the pandemic, but for so many agreeing to continue in leadership for a second term – this time when the Club will be fully engaged in exciting projects!
Past Monroe Garden Club president LaVerne Bodron served as the installing officer for the 2021-2022 executive committee. The new officers are Johnette Mintz, president; Linda Taylor, president-elect; Debbie Luffey, 1st vice president; Darline Smith, 2nd vice president; Brenda Adams, secretary; Anne Lockhart, treasurer; Sally Rose, assistant treasurer; Cindy Price, parliamentarian; and Wendy Napoli and Mary Ann Dunn, members at large.
Nine new MGC members were also welcomed to the club: Donna Luse, Susan Ouchley, Connie Chelette, Nancy Adams, Ashley Kirk, Lloyd Smith, Sylvia Lofton, Vada Montgomery, and Lisa Hassell.
They, as well as all members of MGC, are looking forward to a productive, active new club year filled with projects to support their community in beautification and recycling efforts.
