It was St. Valentine’s Day and the Monroe Garden Club ladies were out in full force. It was also their annual business meeting during which they would elect the MGC Executive Board for the coming club year and distribute MGC Beautification grants to three deserving organizations. Excitement was in the air as they walked through the twin doors at Bayou DeSiard Country Club. Centering each door was a beautiful nosegay of daisies and miniature pink roses, gathered in greenery and accented with an oversized pink satin ribbon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.