Members of the Monroe Garden Club met recently for their annual business meeting. The group mingled during the social period prior to the meeting, enjoying both sharing news and savoring a brunch featuring egg casserole and King Cake made by the Bayou DeSiard Country Club chef. That King Cake was most appropriate as “Laissez le Bon Temps Rouler!” was clearly the theme of the day. Bayou DeSiard was bedecked in wonderful arrangements featuring Mardi Gras colors and emblems on the twin French doors, the foyer table, and the central table in the Great Hall. Beads, doubloons, jesters, and masses of yellow and purple tulips left no doubt that “‘tis the season.”
The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by meeting hostess committee chairs Mary Bernard and Sharon Scott. Immediately following the pledge, the entire hostess committee was recognized: Nancy Adams, Sandra Burks, Lala Funderburg, Buff Harvey, Ginger Hays, Kerri James, Sylvia Loftin, Charlotte Moore, Berry Ann Nolan, Donna Payne, Carolyn Rester, Vicki Robinson, and Allison Wilkes.
President Johnette Mintz led the group through the business of the year. Anne Lockhart, MGC Treasurer, presented the financial report, followed by a report from Nomination Committee members Margaret Barker, Vickie Robinson, and Pat White.
After the business meeting, the members enjoyed a delightful presentation by member Stuart Scalia. Scalia is a past recipient of the Mildred Vanderpool Presidential Award and is well-known for her floral design talents. Her program was both educational and entertaining as she taught the members the secrets to leaf manipulation.
Members are looking forward to the remaining meetings for this club year. Heavily-circled on their calendars is April 12, the Annual Plant Auction and Brunch. This fundraising event is eagerly anticipated by not only the members but also their guests.
