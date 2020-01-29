Louisiana’s weather is always fickle, it seems, no matter what the calendar says. January 2020 has provided us with spring, deep winter, and everything in between — often changing on a daily basis.
Members and guests of the Monroe Garden Club were not deterred recently as they happily gathered to hear a presentation on apples.
These were not ordinary, grocery store apples, however. These are the beauties that are classified as “heirloom” and which are being carefully preserved for future generations. Their attraction? Their flavor and their hardiness in climates not known for apple production.
The very interesting presentation — “Adventures in Heirloom Apples” — was given by Kerry Heafner, Area Horticulturist with the LSU AgCenter.
Heafner’s presentation style — personable, easy-going, and filled with humor as well as information — was well received by the eager audience. Using slides to illustrate his talk, Heafner gave a clear, concise justification for why gardeners and growers everywhere should support preserving heirloom apples.
He readily responded to questions and even paused at the beginning of his talk to identify a plant from a small branch that a member had brought in hopes of learning what was growing in her yard.
The apple theme was evident from the entry of Bayou DeSiard Country Club all the way throughout the interior.
The twin French doors of the club featured matching swags of silver-colored greenery centered with fresh magnolia leaves in flower form. Centering each flower was a single, perfect green apple. The color and texture contrasts were eye-catching!
In the foyer, the ladies had created a stunning arrangement featuring a variety of greenery, a winter cabbage, gorgeous white blooming posies, and more of those perfect green apples.
Further indoors, the central table in the great hall held a whimsical arrangement that underscored the apple theme. Here a jaunty deer danced his way through a garden of white blooms — roses, lilies, and smaller blooming plant — and greenery. Once again, perfect green apples played a starring role.
Before their meeting began, the ladies enjoyed a delicious brunch together. Anchored by a rich frittata of eggs, fresh vegetables, and cheese, the menu was hearty and satisfying.
Serving as co-hostess for this meeting were Charvie Gordon and Joy Loomis. Serving with them were hostess committee members Martha Amman, Travis Breard, Joan Carr, Pat Cascio, Allison Cattar, Mary Ann Dunn, Anne Halsall, Ronda Herlevic, Margaret Ann King, Susan Lowery, Susan Marx, Sharon Mills, Daina Morris, Gay Morris, Lisa Nelson, Nancy Kay Peters, Debbie Ryan, Dorothy Schween, and Denise Smith.
