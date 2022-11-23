The first official educational program of each club year is always one of the most eagerly anticipated by members of the Monroe Garden Club.
This year was no exception! Members and their guests hurried to Bayou DeSiard Country Club in early November, anxious to hear Max Davis and Denise Davis, members of the Speakers Bureau of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
Their topic was “Behind the Scenes of the Dallas Arboretum” and their presentation was absolutely delightful. Beautiful color slides illustrated the speakers’ many stories. A number of those present had visited this Dallas treasure before. Everyone especially enjoyed hearing about what all goes on “behind the scenes” to keep the arboretum and garden lovely and healthy year ‘round.
Prior to the presentation, MGC president Linda Taylor conducted a business meeting during which a number of matters were brought to the membership’s attention. Sue Nicholson reported on the club’s Beautification Grants program.
She and Jo McDonald co-chair this important committee that offers grants opportunities to community groups seeking funding help for local beautification and conservation projects. MGC is now accepting grant applications and will do so through January 16th.
Vickie Krutzer reported on the transfer of maintenance of plantings associated with the City of Monroe’s “Welcome to Monroe” sign on I-20 to Ouachita Green. She indicated that sign committee members are recommending to Ouachita Green that only the pampas grasses and crepe myrtles be retained but nothing else.
Cheryl Carr reported that the MGC Zoo committee has cleaned and planted the entrance beds to the Zoo for winter.
Other reports delivered were by Sallie Sutherland, financials; Angie O’Pry, conservation; Gretchen Dean, Masur Museum; and Debbie Luffey, update on vendors for the Christmas Brunch.
The joyful mood for the day was established at the club’s front door where the hostess committee had assembled twin focal points flanking the French doors and featuring gourds of all sizes, colors, and shapes.
Once indoors, members and guests were greeted by a magnificent foyer arrangement that appeared to defy gravity! Three large white gourds, each one stacked atop the next, held a brilliant orange pumpkin that served as the vase holding long-stemmed lilies and chrysanthemums in seasonal hues of orange, rust, gold, and yellow. Seasonal greenery completed the arrangement.
A dark pine-green velvet cloth provided a base for the design, and on it had been placed additional gourds and greenery.
To one side, a straw cornucopia filled with gourds offered a subtle reminder of the approaching Thanksgiving holiday.
As the ladies moved on toward the ballroom, they were greeted by a second arrangement on a round table in the Great Hall. Here, again, the hostesses had created a design that seemed to defy gravity — much to everyone’s delight!
The table was skirted with an orange velvet cloth over which was an elegant runner. The runner was a lovely brown shade and featured embroidered tulips scattered about. The tulips perfectly reflected the colors in the arrangement above.
Once again, seasonal blooms in fall tones emerged from the pumpkin vase perched atop three large, stacked gourds. Members and guests alike were heard asking for the secret of all of those stacked gourds staying “put”!
Serving ably as co-chairs of the November meeting were Lala Funderburg, Buff Harvey, and Vicki Robinson. Working with them to create the floral arrangements and welcome members and guests were hostess committee members Martha Amman, Mary Emma Barham, Katherine Bodron, LaVerne Bodron, Ellen Danna, Mary Ann Dunn, Laura Hassell, Nancy Inabnett, Mary Sue Jacka, Margaret Ann King, Sylvia Loftin, Gay Morris, Kelley Oakley, Nancy Kay Peters, Dorothy Schween, Carroll Swander, Patty Traylor, Julie Verlander and Vicki Zambie.
