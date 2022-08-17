design camp 2.jpeg

THE CITY of Monroe hosted a strategic plan design camp last week to give student the opportunity to participate in the creation of the strategic plan for downtown Monroe. The session was led by Campo Architects, an architectural designer based in New Orleans. Students had the chance to participate in drawing, model-building and diagramming activities. (Courtesy photo)

