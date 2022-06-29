Monroe native serves aboard U.S.S.

CULINARY SPECIALIST Seaman Taylen Turner of Monroe coats chicken in barbecue sauce for dinner aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams. The sea base is rotationally deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations and employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied as well as partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Fred Gray)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.