Rachel Patterson, of Monroe, recently adopted Torty the cat from Union County Animal Protection Society (UCAPS), prior to relocating from El Dorado, Arkansas to Monroe.
Patterson is expected to share a story about how Torty has changed her life on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Petco on Youree Drive in Shreveport.
“These powerful Love Stories reflect the importance of pets in our lives. Whether the best or worst of times, the love of pets can change everything,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “Reading these touching tales strengthens our resolve to create a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. This year, we are proud to award more than $1 million to further empower lifesaving organizations, like UCAPS, that work tirelessly to save pet lives.”
In a special celebration, Petco Love will surprise UCAPS with a grant award ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The adopter will also receive BOBS from Skechers shoes and a Petco shopping spree to spoil their beloved pet.
“The Petco Love Stories grant award will help us cover the operating costs at our shelter and Adoption Center as well as cover some of the medical expenses that we have from helping so many animals in our community” said Terra Walker, Board President at Union County Animal Protection Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.