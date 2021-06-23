State Rep. Michael Echols and local attorney Ben Marshall are restoring the old Miller-Roy building on DeSiard Street in Monroe as a new housing development with 66 units.
The pair joined others on Tuesday to break ground on the project.
Restoration for this historic building will start in the next few weeks. The building is scheduled to open January 2023.
The Miller Roy Building was built in 1929 at 1001 DeSiard Street in part of Monroe originally known as “five points,” an area of the city once known as the main street for African Americans.
The building was built by Dr. Henry Miller and Dr. J. C. Roy. They would open one month before Black Friday. At the same time the Stock Market collapsed which led to the Great Depression. During this time, the first floor of the building housed the first African American pharmacy as well as a barber shop. The second floor housed offices for a dental practice and other businessmen.
Years later songwriting legend Ivory Joe Hunter had an office on the second floor. The third floor housed the Savoy Ball Room and was a major stopping point on The Chitlin Circuit. Many of the finest entertainers of the era would get their first break on The Chitlin Circuit. The Miller-Roy Building saw great performances by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billy Holiday, Fats Domino, Percy Sledge, Otis Redding and many more. It has been reported by many of the elders from that generation that at one time Cab Calloway and Lena Hearn preformed there.
The city’s first African American newspaper, The Free Press, had an office on the first floor. In the early 1970s, the building hosted a bar, a campaign office, and other businesses.
Over time the building eventually deteriorated, but recently efforts have been underway to document and preserve what is left of a well-known landmark. This will be the only building still standing along The Chitlin Circuit. The Miller-Roy Building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building is being developed by Michael Echols and Ben Marshall. They are partnering with the Louisiana Housing Corporation and regional investors to restore the 15,000 square foot Miller-Roy Building to build a 44,000 square foot ground up building which will be named the Bayou Savoy Building in honor of the Savoy dance hall which adorned the top floor of the Miller-Roy Building.
The two buildings will house 66 units of high quality affordable housing and be a one-stop community resource center for job training, healthcare and other community resources. Echo Build and Cook Construction along with Architect Land 3 with project lead Cedrick Hemphill will lead the development team.
