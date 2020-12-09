Veterans of Foreign Wars Rodney J Hobbs Post 1809 Members and Auxiliary in Monroe recently received the Community Service Award from Louisiana State VFW as well as an award from the National VFW for outstanding community service.
“This is a very prestigious award because it shows that we are working in our area to make a difference to our community, as well as to its veterans,” said Post 1809 Quartermaster Stepheni LeGuin.
LeGuin’s husband, Christopher, is Post 1809’s commander.
The award was given earlier this month at the VFW Fall Convention in Alexandria.
“We are grateful for our states members, leadership and most importantly, their families,” said Stepheni LeGuin. “We were honored to collaborate with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Legion, and national leadership from the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW.”
This year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) launched a #StillServing initiative to bring attention to the commitment and continued service of America’s veterans. U.S. veterans are 1.5 times more likely to work in public service or charitable organizations, volunteer 25 percent more hours per year and give 17 percent more in dollar donations. The VFW has seen this data come to life in the everyday actions of its more than 1 million members.
