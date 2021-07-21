Monroe VFW.jpeg

MONROE VETERANS of Foreign Wars Post 1809 presented EMT Clarence “Bill” Breland with his 3rd place for the State of Louisiana plaque (out of 78 Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars posts) at the Acadian Headquarters on North 3rd Street in Monroe. The Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 expressed its appreciation for local first responders. In other news, Post 1809 hosted a public event to celebrate Independence Day earlier this month and sold 88 meals for $6 each and gave away 44 free meals to veterans as well.

