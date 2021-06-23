The cities of Monroe and West Monroe each won the 2021 State Cleanest City Contest Award in their respective population divisions last week.
The contest is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
This is the first time the City of West Monroe has ever won the State Cleanest City Contest award.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell credited the volunteer efforts of the West Monroe community as well as the hard work of City of West Monroe employees for helping West Monroe win this prestigious title.
“We have a beautiful community, but the City of West Monroe would not have won this title without the tireless efforts of City employees and community volunteers including the City’s Beautification Crew, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Department, Code Enforcement and Keep West Monroe Beautiful,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “I hope this encourages all residents, businesses and visitors to continue to remain diligent about keeping our community clean and litter free.”
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis credited the award to the city’s employees.
“I am very proud of how hard the men and women of the Public Works and Community Affairs departments work to make sure our city is clean and beautiful,” Ellis said.
“We get calls every day about how hardworking city employees are; we also recognize there is more work to be done, but this award is a reflection of their hard work.”
