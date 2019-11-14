Mildred “MaDea” Robinson recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.
Mayor Jamie Mayo made a surprise visit to Robinson’s birthday party and declared her an honorary mayor of Monroe for the day.
“Y’all made my day. Thank you for coming”, she said.
Robinson, who was born in West Monroe, said the secret to living 100 years entailed fulfilling the greatest commandment.
“To love the Lord, thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind,” Robinson said. “Love is the secret. Love and kindness toward one another and obeying God’s Word are very important.”
Her family referred to Robinson as warm, soft-spoken, compassionate, patient and a hospitable woman of God.
She was married to the late Percy Robinson, Sr for 50 years. They have 10 children (7 spouses); 29 grandchildren (11 spouses); 72 great grandchildren (12 spouses); 58 great-great grandchildren.
Her family describe Robinson: her mind is sharp, her memory is good, she lives in her own home, she cooks for herself, and she continues to move around independently. When asked about her childhood and upbringing, she said, “Baby, I had a pretty good life, and I won’t complain.”
