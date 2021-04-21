The public is invited to attend the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens’ first Moonlight in the Garden event on Saturday, April, 24 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event features Caroline Youngblood’s artwork, exhibits in the Bible Museum, strolling in the Garden, and the provision of Coke Floats. The museum is expanding visiting hours for the event.
Admission is $5, payable at the museum’s gate on Riverside Drive.
Masks are not required in the gardens but are required for admittance in the Bible Museum.
Caroline Youngblood is a local artist. Her current focus is the flora and fauna of Sportsman’s Paradise. Magnolias, Live Oaks, Audubon-inspired Herons, and her most recent passion. Alligators are presented in a unique style that journalist John R. Kemp describes as “iconic symbols of life in Louisiana and the South.” Original artwork and print reproductions will be available for purchase during the event.
Two new exhibits of Biblical Art have opened for 2021.
One features over 50 works by Jewish illustrator Marc Chagall. Chagall was an early modernist and is recognized as the foremost visual interpreter of the Bible in the twentieth century. With wit and joy, he has given us marvelous depictions of the stories we know so well from the Old Testament.
The other new exhibit features artwork created by local artists, accompanying bronze statues depicting the 14 Stations of the Cross, which trace the final hours of Christ’s life from his trial to the Tomb. The artists are Andrea Jackson, Sallie Bynum Anzelmo, Cherie Bright, Ginger DeBruehl-Stapp, Melanie Douthit, Liz Zanca, Cindy Magee, Kathleen Tumey, Uriah Oxford, Leah Reitzell, Anne Gilbert, Tammy Mays, Christy Dunn, and Stacie Austin.
There have also been some recent additions to the Bible Collection exhibit, including a reproduction Lincoln/Obama/Trump inauguration Bible and a Braille Bible.
Classic Coke Floats will be served in the garden by Soda Jerks in authentic soda fountain costumes.
The combination of Coca-Cola and vanilla ice cream is a beautiful treat to enjoy as one strolls through the garden enjoying the artwork and beautiful plants.
