EDITOR’S NOTE: In honor of Black History Month, state Rep. Pat Moore is recognizing a number of local individuals and organizations making significant contributions to the local community.
Dr. Billye Joyce Goree-Burns is one of eight children born in Simsboro, to the late Hosea Lee Goree and Birda Mae Williams-Goree.
When asked about her childhood, she said, “My mother had a third-grade education, and my father had a tenth-grade education. We lived on a farm outside Ruston, Louisiana. In the afternoons after school, my siblings and I had to help with chores around the house and in the field. I had chickens to feed, cows to milk, and other animals to care for. In addition, I had to pick cotton on the weekends. Living in the country was hard. I knew getting an education was my only way out of poverty.”
Burns is a graduate of Grambling Laboratory High School, where she was class valedictorian and homecoming queen. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in science and mathematics from Grambling State University and a Master of Science in Teaching Chemistry from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge. She attained an Education Specialist in Educational Administration and Supervision as well as a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She has taught chemistry and biology in the Monroe City School System for over 40 years. While teaching at Grambling Laboratory High School, she designed the SciEngiMath program for gifted students in the areas of science, engineering, and math. This program later expanded and was implemented in local area high schools.
While her educational accomplishments are very impressive, Burns has been heavily involved in the community for many years. She is a former member of Les Martinique Civic and Social Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, and The Links, Incorporated. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and has been active for over 60 years.
Burns has been a mentor for children and young adults and an advocate for higher education.
Burns has a profound love for politics and public service. She has served on the Ouachita Parish Democratic Executive Committee and Democratic State Central Committee. She has been elected to serve as a delegate to seven National Democratic Conventions.
While her life journey has not been easy, Burns said she was grateful to the man upstairs for bringing her from poverty to success: “God is beyond good! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
