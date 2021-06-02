The Monroe Symphony League’s Warehouse is bursting out into the parking lot for a one-day book sale on Saturday June 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
For sale are gently used books by the box ($5) and paper bag ($3).
Large quantity of quality magazines, L.P.’s, sheet music and text books will be available.
The Corner Store has a variety of thrift items of household goods, jewelry, holiday decorations, frames, art prints and fun knick- knacks.
The proceeds from book sales are used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League including the Monroe Symphony Orchestra, The Sound Safari for elementary school age students, Marjorie Strickland Emerging Artists Competition held each January and New Music on the Bayou.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
