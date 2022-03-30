The Monroe Symphony Orchestra plans to present its annual Pops concert, plus Juleps and Jazz pre-party fundraiser on May 7.
Bayou Pointe Event Center is the setting for this season’s annual Pops concert. This year’s theme is The Sound of Broadway, a concert highlighting the best concert songs of musical theater. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead the Symphony and featured vocalists Blake Oden and Nancy Carey.
Prior to the evening concert, a Juleps and Jazz pre-party fundraiser will celebrate the 148th Renewal of the ‘Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.’
The party begins at 4:30 p.m. on the patio of Bayou Pointe.
Attendees can play derby games, watch the race, and enjoy lively music provided by the LA Jazz Quartet. Prizes will be awarded for the best hats. Your ticket to the concert is also your admission to the Juleps and Jazz pre-party.
Regular admission tickets are $50 and student tickets are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mymso.org.
Tables for eight may be reserved for $50, and prizes will be awarded for the best table decoration (and yes, Juleps and Jazz is the decorating theme). Tickets and table reservations are limited and are expected to sell out.
In order to get the latest updates on the upcoming event, all attendees are encouraged to contact MSO at info@mymso.org to make sure we have your current contact information (email and/or cell phone number).
