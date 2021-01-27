Downtown West Monroe is hosting various Mardi Gras activities in the district to encourage the public to safely celebrate the unusual 2021 Carnival season. Activities include a scavenger hunt with virtual QR code “doubloons.”
Mardi Gras activities in West Monroe include the stationary Krewe de Riviere Parade in the Park, a Downtown Gallery Crawl Mardi Crawl “parade,” a downtown scavenger hunt, and a king cake promotion.
Parade in the Park: The Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere will host Parade in the Park on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kiroli Park.
The public is invited to view stationary Mardi Gras floats that will be placed throughout the park. There is a $2 entry fee per person and attendees are encouraged to dress in costume.
In addition to the on-site floats, highlights include:
• New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians: The performance group will travel from New Orleans and will be wearing their famous ornate hand-made suits.
• Local Mardi Gras dance teams the 318 Swampers and the Louisiana Luna Chicks
• Live Bands: Josh Madden, Four on the Floor, Dead Reckoning, and Josh Love Band
• A King Cake Competition with local bakeries from the Twin Cities
• Pet Costume Contest: Attendees are invited to bring their pets in costume. The contest will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Stage.
• Food vendors and other festivities More information can be found by visiting the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Facebook page. Mardi Crawl Parade: The Downtown Gallery Crawl group will present an adapted art crawl in the Twin Cities beginning Feb. 12 through March 1.
The interactive art experience will pair businesses with local artists to create Mardi Gras installations on storefronts.
The public will be able to view the displays from their vehicles and vote on their favorite designs.
