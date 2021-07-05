Honey bees will take center stage in Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art in a special exhibit starting Thursday, July 8.
The kickoff open house event for “Bees, Please!” will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and will feature local beekeepers and 4-H youth to explain what they do. Refreshments that day will all be made with honey. The exhibit will be a display of beekeeping equipment, up-close photos of bees and hives, hands-on activities and a photo booth for kids.
The exhibit will end Aug. 20.
The Discovery Place is located at 211 N. Main St. in Farmerville.
Honey bees are vital to agriculture, pollinating approximately 80 percent of all vegetables, fruit and seed crops in the USA. The goal of this exhibit is to educate everyone about the importance of bees and how we can all help protect them.
The museum thanks Joe Jay for donating the dozens of photo posters, and beekeepers Fred Lowery, Alex Fitzgerald, and Mike Boggs for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.