Union Museum of History and Art is proud to announce it will host a traveling exhibit from Southeastern Louisiana University celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.
“Determined to Rise: The Woman’s Suffrage Movement in Louisiana” will run from August -14 in the Union Museum, 211 N. Main St., Farmerville. It will feature colorful banners describing the events leading up to the passage of the voting rights amendment, a suffrage costume, and video. In addition, La. Tech University will loan several 1920s-era garments to enhance the exhibit. Special exhibit hours will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The exhibit was developed by Southeastern Louisiana University with grant support from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Rebirth grant program. For more information, visit www.unionmuseumofhistoryandart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.