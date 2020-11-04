Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville will hold a Veterans Day observance and grand opening of its Vietnam veterans exhibit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m.
Veterans of all eras and the public are invited to participate. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
The “From War to Peace” exhibit will feature stories and artifacts about Union Parish veterans of the Vietnam War, including their transition to peacetime. The exhibit will run to Dec. 30.
The museum is located at 211 N. Main St. For more information call 318-982-8020 or visit www.UnionMuseumofHistoryandArt.org.
A panel discussion by several veterans is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. Panelists will discuss their remembrances of military service and the challenges facing today’s veterans. All veterans and the general public are invited to participate.
