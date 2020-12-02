The public is invited to meet local artist Pam Gale and orchid-grower Debbie Williams on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Discovery Place – Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville.
Gale’s paintings of angels and Williams’ live orchids are featured in the newly opened Christmas exhibit in the museum.
The new exhibit, “Christmas Angels and Orchids,” and the “From War to Peace” veterans tribute exhibit will continue during the month, and end on Dec. 30.
Gale is offering a raffle of her nativity painting to raise funds for the museum. The drawing will be Dec. 19.
Exhibit hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is located at 211 N. Main St., at the corner of Franklin Street. Admission is free.
COVID preventive measures will be in place.
