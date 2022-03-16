Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum, in conjunction with CA Studio, will host two live theatre performances on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
CA Studio’s production of ‘Anansi,’ the original Spider Man is a play developed from an African folktale. Anansi the spider is a character who is associated with skill and wisdom and often triumphs over foes larger than he.
Anansi stories began in Ghana hundreds of years ago. They spread by oral tradition when Africans were brought as slaves to the Americas and the Caribbean in the early 1500’s. Anansi was a very smart but mischievous (troublesome) god who was changed into a spider by the Sky God Nyame for not giving up his mischievous ways.
There are hundreds of Anansi stories in which the spider tricks a friend/neighbor or is tricked by the same. Anansi, a spider “so small, so small” always wins out over a larger, more dangerous opponent. This underdog persistence is what made African-Americans find value in the Anansi stories.
The character of Anansi has appeared in many novels, including American Gods and The Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman. These novels have been adapted into movies and series. Students all over the United States study various Anansi stories in their curricula.
The CA Studio version of Anansi, the original Spider Man brings a diverse cast to tell several stories: How Anansi Bought the Sky God’s Stories, How Anansi is Saved by his Six Children, and How Anansi Hoarded the Wisdom of the World. The play is designed for families to see with their children as an introduction to the character of Anansi.
Cathy Airhart Webb of CA Studio developed the play and asked Dr. D.H. Clark to compose music for the original song “All the Stories of the World.”
Anansi is played by Louisiana Tech student Christian Williams and Aso, his wife, is played by Grambling student Brittany Wallace. Playing Anansi and Aso’s six children are Brayden Allen, Bailey Pearson, Shalom Chapman, Degas Delatte, Erica Bolton, and Terryn Kimble.
Additional characters are Claudia Long, as the Sky God Nyame, B.J. Allen, as the Drummer, Erica Bolton as the Fairy Whom No Man Can See, and Billy Fuller and CJ Keen as the Hornets.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 dollars for children. Reserve for groups 5 and larger by calling (318) 342-8889, payment by cash or card at the door.
NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is located at 1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Admission is $5 for adults 18 and over and $3 for students and senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.