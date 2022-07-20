A traveling exhibit from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center is planned to open in the Union Museum of History and Art on July 26 with a grand opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free exhibit will end Aug. 30.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the images and mock-ups that tell the story of America’s manned ventures into space that started in the early 1960s and continue today.
“We are so grateful to the Union Parish Tourist Commission for their sponsorship of this exciting exhibit,” said Jean Jones, Programs Director of the museum. “Local support helps us educate the public about America’s story, such as this history of space exploration.”
The opening reception will also feature NASA stickers, videos and a photo booth area along with treats such as Moon Pies, Milky Ways and Tang orange drink, which was used by astronauts aboard early manned space flights.
On Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., Greg Andrews, Planetarium Director at SciPort Discovery Center in Shreveport, plans to give an illustrated talk about NASA’s extraordinary success in space exploration and plans for the future.
On Aug. 13 at 9 a.m., visitors ages 9 to 18 are invited to have fun with rockets in the “3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop. The hands-on session will be led by educators Erin Doucet and Mike and Lyn Murphy. For more information, call 318-982-8020.
