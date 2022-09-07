The National Park Service in partnership with Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA) announced a $10,320 grant to the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group (DWMRG).
The grant is expected to help fund the Delta Blues Heritage Series which is planned to be incorporated into the 2023 season of Ouachita Live, a free community concert series in West Monroe.
In addition to the regular Ouachita Live community concerts, music programming and educational activities are expected to be held in the South Riverfront Cultural District and the downtown district. The total project budget is $20,570 with the required matching funds.
“We are pleased to partner with the National Park Service in ensuring communities throughout the Lower Mississippi Delta region have an opportunity to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of this vibrant region,” said David Grove, president and chief executive officer of JNPA. The Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative grants fund a variety of projects from building studies and museum exhibits to music heritage and cultural programming.
West Monroe’s South Riverfront Cultural District was designated by the state in 2021 to encourage cultural and economic growth. The district begins on Coleman Avenue and extends to Lazarre Park. DWMRG plans to partner with the West Monroe Community Center to present the cultural programming. Music educational activities showcasing the Delta Blues are expected to be incorporated into the community center’s youth summer camp.
West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells led the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group through the grant application process and plans to coordinate the project.
“We’re excited to present this programming in West Monroe’s cultural districts to celebrate a true American art form that was born in the Delta and has since become the foundation for much of today’s modern popular music,” LaFrance-Wells said. “This timeless but ever-evolving art form provides a symbolic snapshot of the Delta and a wonderful opportunity for music education and live performances.”
West Monroe Community Center Director Valisia Tisdale said she was eager to partner with the DWMRG to incorporate the educational programming into the existing youth summer camp program.
“The community center is considered a hub for cultural activities in the South Riverfront Cultural District. Presenting live music performances as a part of our community events and offering music education will help enhance our residents’ quality of life, enrich the lives of our children, and help revitalize the neighborhood,” Tisdale said.
A portion of the youth educational programming is in partnership with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council and is expected to take place in their new downtown West Monroe office which is expected to open later this year. Children will learn digital photography skills to document a Ouachita Live concert.
“The Arts Council is excited to partner with the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group in this project,” said Barry Stevens, president of the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. “We’re looking forward to providing access to children to learn digital photography skills that they can then use immediately. They will be able to carry those skills with them in life.”
