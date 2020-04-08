Did you ever wonder how people colored Easter eggs before those color tablets were invented for egg kits? We are under stay at home orders and Easter is here. If you haven’t bought makings for dying eggs with your kids, well you are in luck! Here is how to make natural dyes with things around your home.
DYE MATERIAL & COLOR PRODUCED:
*Dandelions — Yellowish
Red cabbage leaves — Robin egg blue
Walnut shells — Dark red brown
Orange peels — Light yellow
Carrot tops — Smoky grey-green
Fresh cranberries — Dark green
Yellow onion skins — Dark yellow or orange
Spinach — Light gold-green
Red beets — Light pink
Blackberries — Purple
Raspberries — Pale red
Strong brewed coffee — Light brown
Grape juice — Light purple
*IMPORTANT: If you use any plants from a lawn or landscape, make sure they haven’t been treated with any chemicals like pesticides or fertilizers. Use only untreated plants and flowers for your eggs.
DIRECTIONS: Take a small amount of food material and place it in a pan, filled with 2 cups of cold water. Bring the water rapidly to a boil and allow to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and cover, allowing dye too steep for 30 minutes. Remove food material and place dye into containers and refrigerate. When dye is cold, place hard-cooked eggs into dye. Leaving the eggs in the dye overnight in the refrigerator will give the deepest colors. Experiment to see what tints and shades are best. Remove the eggs from the dyes and dry on a metal cake rack. Place eggs in refrigerator until it is time to use or hide them.
Markaye H. Russell is the Area Nutrition Agent for Ouachita/Union Parishes This article is referenced by LSU AgCenter and Nebraska Extension Service.
