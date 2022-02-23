The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council recently announced the nominees for the 37th annual Northeast Louisiana Arts Awards to be held on Thursday, March 10.
Nominated artists, businesses, and volunteers in the arts community are recognized during this program. New this year to the nominee categories is Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year. Categories receiving nominations this year, in addition to the new Arts Educator award include Performing Artist of the Year Award, BART Award, and Volunteer of the Year Award.
Recognizing the importance of the performing arts, the Performing Artist of the Year Award was created in 2019 to mirror the Edmund Williamson Visual Artist of the Year. Nominees are professional artists who have excelled in their chosen field and enriched Region 8 through their art form. 2022 nominees include Michelle Harvey, nominated by the Twin City Ballet; Scot Humes, nominated by the New Music on the Bayou Festival; and Nathaniel Jeane, nominated by the Louisiana Delta Ballet.
The Business Art (BART) Award was the first Arts Award established in 1985. Nominees are businesses that have made significant contributions impacting the success of the cultural programs of organizations in northeast Louisiana. 2022 nominees include Hopkins Dermatology, nominated by Will Copeland; Newk’s Eatery, nominated by the Louisiana Delta Ballet; Emily Nunnelee State Farm Insurance Agency, nominated by the Twin City Ballet
Established in 1988, the Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes individual personal involvement in the development of the cultural arts in northeast Louisiana. 2022 nominees include Morgan Crawford, nominated by the Twin City Ballet; Kristopher Kelley, nominated by Amy Keifenheim; and The LDB Wardrobe Dream Team, nominated by the Louisiana Delta Ballet: Lori Brown, Angela McGhee, Trish Bonner, Karissa Geis, Bridgett Sanders, Ginger Norsworthy, Jenny Hendricks, Amanda Holmes, Susan Paul, Erin Rogers, Lisa Madden.
Introduced this year, the Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year award recognizes an arts educator who is making a difference in our region through their dedication to Arts Education.
The 2022 nominees, submitted by the public at large, include Laura Arrington, Lexington Elementary; Cyndi Beaubouef, Weston High School; Lissy Compton, Ouachita Parish Talented Art; Emily Ezell, Union Parish Talented Art; Michele Olinde, West Ouachita High School; Jarrod Richey, Geneva Academy; Roxanne Santos, MLK Junior High School; Lea Sheppard, Swartz Upper Elementary; Katelyn Vaughan, Sallie Humble Elementary; and Bethany Wilkins, Geneva Academy.
Membership of the Arts Council and invited guests will celebrate the nominees with the winners being announced at the Arts Council’s Annual Arts Awards ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.