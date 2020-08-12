Alto Presbyterian Church has been awarded a second grant from the D. Thomason Fund by the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport.
The $20,000 award when added to the first D. Thomason grant and more than $24,000 raised locally is now enough to begin repairs on the 147-year-old building’s foundation. A drive is now underway to raise an additional $7,000 to cover the cost of replacing the original floor, which will be removed for the work to begin.
Northeast Louisiana licensed contractor Robert Riddle has been charged with supervising repairs.
Alto Presbyterian Church was founded in 1872, and the present building was opened for worship in 1874 and has hosted worship services ever since.
To raise the additional funds needed, church members have started three fundraisers online.
presbyterian-church
Alto Presbyterian Church is part of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., and New Covenant Parish. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact the church at P. O. Box 2466, Monroe, LA, 71207.
###
For more information, contact:
Cj Sartor 318-366-8537
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.