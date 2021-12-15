This year, the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum will celebrate Kwanzaa with a special program. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. at the museum.
Held every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, Kwanzaa is a celebration that honors African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa, including West and Southeast Africa.
Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to specific principles that include Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).
The symbols of Kwanzaa include a mat (Mkeka) on which other symbols are placed; a Kinara, which is a candle holder for seven candlesticks; Mishumaa Saba, which are the seven candles; mazao or crops; Mahindi, which is corn used to represent the children celebrating; a Kikombe cha Umoja or unity cup used for commemorating and giving shukrani, thanks, to African
Ancestors; and Zawadi or gifts. The colors of Kwanzaa include black for the people, red for the struggles, and green for the hope for the future.
Kwanzaa is a celebration of community, family and culture, and helps African Americans reconnect with their African roots and heritage. The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is proud to celebrate Kwanzaa and the African American contributions to Northeast Louisiana culture. This is a free event.
The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of African American contributions and culture through public education, artistic and cultural events.
The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is located at 1051 Chennault Park Drive in Monroe and is open Tues. thru Sat.10am to 3pm. Admission is $5 for adults 18 and over and $3 for children.
