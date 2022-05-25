With the hottest months of the year ahead, the Northeast REALTORS of Louisiana (NER) recently launched its Second Annual Summer Fan Drive.
With more than 750 members, REALTORS across Northeast Louisiana are looking to top last year’s donations of 200 box fans. All of the donated fans will be delivered to Council on Aging Centers to benefit the 13 area parishes.
“Northeast Louisiana’s heat can be deadly to certain segments of the population, namely the elderly, the ill and to infants,” said Chris Brock, President of Northeast REALTORS of Louisiana. “We are so grateful to every one of the caring REALTORS® in our community that give to this wonderful cause,” continues Brock.
Heat is the number one weather-related killer with the highest risk related to seniors, people with disabilities and children, according to the National Weather Service. As temperatures continue to rise over the next few months, so will the need for fans.
“As the temperature climbs, there’s no better time to help your neighbors in need of keeping cool,” said Alice Clark, CEO of NER. “From now until June 13th, we are partnering with United Way of Northeast Louisiana to help distribute all of the donations from our caring members,” says Clark.
The community can contribute to the drive by purchasing a fan and delivering it to their preferred real estate office. The office will ensure donated fans are delivered to the Northeast REALTORS of Louisiana office on their behalf.
“We are so grateful to every one of our NER members who contribute to this meaningful fan drive,” said Brock. “Something as simple as a fan can make a tremendous difference in the health and comfort of the elderly and others who might struggle during summer’s hottest days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.