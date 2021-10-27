The Neville High School Class of 1955 will hold its 65th reunion on Oct. 29-30. The event was delayed a year.

Friday, Oct. 29

• 6:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer at the Armand Breard residence, 4110 Claire Lane, Belle Point subdivision, Monroe.

Saturday, Oct. 30

• 10 a.m., Guided tour of Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe. Tour conducted by Nell Calloway, Gen. Claire Chennault’s granddaughter.

• 11:30 a.m. catered light lunch at the museum with sandwiches, potato salad and tea.

• Afternoon free to socialize or spend time in the city

• 6:30 p.m., seated dinner at the Lotus Club, 130 Desiard St., Monroe (Vantage Health Building, 9th floor). Parking garage entrance on St. John Street.

For more information or to make dinner selections, call Armand Breard at (318) 322-5979.

